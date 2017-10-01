LONDON – Samuel Irving “Si” Newhouse Jr., one of the most powerful and influential media figures of the 20th and 21st centuries, has died at age 89, Condé Nast confirmed in a statement Sunday.

Newhouse, who in his lifetime oversaw a media empire that included Vogue, GQ and The New Yorker, died early Sunday following a long illness. Three family members who operate different divisions of parent company Advance Publications, Donald Newhouse, Jonathan Newhouse and Steve Newhouse, paid tribute to the family patriarch.

“Today is a day of emotion, of genuine loss for our family and for Si Newhouse’s extended family at Condé Nast. Si loved Condé Nast. He was proud to publish the finest magazines in the world, and to offer exceptional content on every digital platform.”

They said the elder Newhouse “was always the first person to come to the office, arriving well before dawn and bringing to each day visionary creative spirit coupled with no-nonsense business acumen. Those who worked with him remember him as fair, thoughtful, modest and intensely curious, with a sense of irony and the ability to laugh. He single-mindedly pursued an ambition – to create the best content. And he inspired those around him to do so.”

They said one of the late Newhouse’s favorite words, which he used as the highest praise, was “extraordinary. It is a word which describes what he achieved and who he himself was. Si took great satisfaction in Condé Nast’s business success and he believed, as we do, that its best days lie ahead.”

The statement continued: “On behalf of everyone in our family, we look forward to celebrating Si’s legacy by continuing his passionate support for Condé Nast and for your extraordinary work. For Condé Nast, perhaps the best way to honor Si’s memory is to sustain and advance his vision of excellence in every photograph, video, design and story and to continue to inspire audiences around the world. All of us are thrilled to travel with you on this important journey.”