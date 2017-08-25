Sophia Amoruso’s ramping up efforts to form a new media company in Girlboss Media.

She and a team of 10 hope to turn the model on its head, armed with $1.2 million in seed funding, to build a digital firm focused on “redefining success.”

It’s picking back up where Amoruso left off when she exited the e-commerce fashion company Nasty Gal, which she founded in 2006. The company filed for bankruptcy in November with the company’s intellectual property sold off to Boohoo.com plc for $20 million earlier in the year.

Amoruso has since moved on to focus on the building of the Girlboss brand, which was the name of her first book published in 2014. It was also the name of a Netflix series based loosely on her story building Nasty Gal, which debuted in April. The show, for which she served as consulting executive producer to assist with wardrobe and other historical references, was ultimately cancelled by Netflix earlier this year. Amoruso, true to her social media savvy, confirmed the news on Instagram Stories saying “I absolutely loved the show and am so sad it’s over.”

Girlboss Media made its foray into the conference business in March with the Girlboss Rally, which brought about 500 people to downtown Los Angeles.

The company is now set to resume Amoruso’s podcast series Aug. 23 and will boost original content on its web site and through social media. Plans also call for more books and events in the future.

“I feel like I’m less in a transitional period than I have been for the last few years actually because Nasty Gal was finding its way and there were changes over the course of the last two years — some of them weren’t fun, and I did my very best,” Amoruso said at the time of the Girlboss Rally. “‘Girlboss’ was a book I wrote. I never planned to do anything more with it, but it could become much more.”