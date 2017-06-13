Vogue appears to be melding the worlds of Hollywood and art.

According to sources, the Condé Nast–owned glossy has paired actress Jennifer Lawrence with artist John Currin for its September cover.

A spokeswoman for Vogue would not confirm or deny the news, offering instead: “We do not comment on rumors of future editorial.”

The collaboration would come at a time when the Academy Award-winning actress is releasing a new slate of films in the fall, including “Mother!,” which is directed by Darren Aronofsky. (Perhaps coincidentally or not, Lawrence is also dating the “Black Swan” director).

But back to the collaboration. Like Currin’s art, which has a satirical, yet provocative bend, the similarly colorful movie poster for “Mother!” depicts a campy, bucolic portrait of Lawrence holding a heart. That poster could serve as inspiration for the partnership, insiders speculated, although those musings were not confirmed.

Despite there having been countless examples of big designers working with well-known artists, magazines partnering with artists have normally been relegated to the smaller, more niche publications. For instance, Garage Magazine worked with Urs Fischer last year to create a cover featuring Beyoncé, and Vogue’s younger sibling W Magazine often works with artists to produce striking images — and then there’s, Interview Magazine, which was founded by artist Andy Warhol.

Nonetheless, the tradition of artistic covers is also part of Vogue’s DNA. In the Forties Vogue tapped the likes of Salvadore Dalí, Man Ray and more for its covers.

