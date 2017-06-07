Stella Bugbee is getting more power at The Cut, New York magazine’s women’s site. Bugbee, who has been leading the Cut since it relaunched as a standalone site in 2012, is adding business oversight to her current duties as editorial director with a promotion to president and editor in chief.

In her new role, Bugbee’s will work with New York Media chief revenue officer and publisher Avi Zimak on the Cut’s branded content and marketing efforts, and strengthen relationships with advertisers.

“I’m looking forward to taking on these new responsibilities to best position the Cut in the market, as we embark on a new chapter and some exciting initiatives for the fall,” Bugbee said. “The new role allows me to draw upon everything I’ve learned in our rapidly changing industry.”

The Cut, which covers politics, beauty, gender issues, fashion and shopping recommendations and New York magazine has been building on the Cut for several years.

“She has been able to grow the brand without ever compromising quality or clarity. The worlds of the Cut are changing fast and the Cut is changing with it,” New York magazine editor in chief Adam Moss said in an announcement. “Of one thing I’m certain: Stella is about to lead the Cut into a dazzling future.”

Bugbee’s name regularly pops up when magazines are looking to hire new editors in chief. She is said to have been in the running for the top job at InStyle, which ultimately went to Laura Brown, and T Magazine. More recently, multiple sources said that The New York Times was looking to hire Bugbee to lead it Styles Section after Stuart Emmrich stepped down but New York magazine made a successful play to keep her on board.

Although New York magazine declined to comment on whether her promotion had anything to do with a job offer, the timing of her promotion seems more than coincidental.

