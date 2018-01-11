Street style photographer Nabile Quenum has died.

Quenum, author of the blog, “J’ai Perdu Ma Veste,” was a fashion week fixture, and regularly shot for New York magazine’s The Cut, among other publications. He was also actively involved in the #NoFreePhotos initiative, which kicked off last fall.

“I am regretful to be the bearer of some extremely sad and troubling news. Today we observe the passing of a colleague and friend to many of us, Nabile Quenum. I learned of this shocking and unimaginable news on Jan. 9th, 2018 and — as I’m sure is the case for many of you — am having a hard time wrapping my head around it,” photographer Adam Katz Sinding from Le21ème wrote in a lengthy post on Instagram.

“I’m sure there is some ridiculously hilarious quote of Nabile’s I could share to make everyone smile at the end of reading this…he was a funny dude…But I can’t seem to find anything which would sum this all up. None of us were ready to read this today. Just make sure you make the best of the rest of your day, and take this message into tomorrow as well,” he concluded.

The news made its way around Florence, where photographers gathered to shoot Pitti Uomo. Fellow street style photographers — including Katz Sinding, Julien Boudet of Bleumode, Lee Oliveira, Acielle from Style Du Monde and Jonathan Paciullo from FrenchyStyle — paid tribute to Quenum with Instagram posts.

“Today is very sad for Street Style. We lost a very dear and esteemed friend to all of us. Like all street style photographers, his contribution to the fashion industry was nothing short of outstanding. Rain, hail, shine or snow he was always buzzing around fashion week working as hard as he possibly could with a smile and his music box,” Oliveira posted on Instagram.