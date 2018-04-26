Style Me Pretty is already making a comeback.

It’s been less than three weeks since the popular wedding blog sent a note to subscribers and users of its registry service saying that it was going offline at the end of April with no explanation of the circumstances surrounding what was described as a “difficult decision.”

Now, Abby Larson, who in 2007 started the blog that was eventually sold to Oath Inc., a subsidiary of Verizon, said she’s bringing it back under her leadership and that of her husband, Tait Larson.

Larson said she’s reacquired Style Me pretty’s assets “so that the brand can live on and thrive and become better than ever.”

“after more than 10 years in the wedding industry and just enough time away from SMP, we have a lot of ideas on what this brand should stand for and enough wisdom to not simply trust our intuition,” Larson added. “In the short-term, we will be self-funding the site, running super lean.”

It looks like that means Larson will be operating with virtually no staff. She said “its bittersweet that we won’t be able to take [the current staff] along right now as the work they’ve done for this company is simply immeasurable.”

Oath, which also operates the Yahoo! banner sites, as well as TechCrunch, HuffPost, Aol and Tumblr, among others, no longer lists Style Me Pretty as one if its brands. When the shutdown was revealed earlier this month, the company said the site averaged 18 million page views per month.

