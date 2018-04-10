Style Me Pretty is shutting down completely April 30, after more than a decade as a popular destination for all things wedding.

The web site said in a brief note to subscribers and those that have operated a wedding registry through its platform that it is closing April 30 after stopping all content production April 11. It appears as though the outlet will be going offline completely, as the note pointed out that it was letting subscribers know so they had an “an opportunity to screenshot/save your favorite inspirations and vendor information” before the end of the month.

In the note, shutting down was described as a “difficult decision,” but there was no further explanation.

Abby Larson started Style Me Pretty in 2007 and it evolved over the years from a wedding planning blog to include submitted wedding photos and a range of women-centric lifestyle content.

The site operates under the banner of Oath Inc., a subsidiary of Verizon, which claims Style Me Pretty averages 18 million page views per month. It also has 1 million followers on Instagram, where it also revealed plans to close, saying in a post: “Even the most perfect of weddings must eventually come to a close. The same is true for us here at Style Me Pretty.”

A representative from Oath, Verizon nor Style Me Pretty could be immediately reached for comment. Oath also operates Yahoo! banner sites, as well as TechCrunch, HuffPost, AOL and Tumblr, among others.

For More, See: