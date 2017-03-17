T: The New York Times Magazine has reduced its frequency to 11 from 13 issues a year, WWD has learned.

Market sources pointed to declining advertising pages at The New York Times-owned fashion and lifestyle glossy, following a string of departures, the largest being editor in chief Deborah Needleman.

Needleman departed T in late-November after four years at the helm. Insiders at the time pointed to tension between the editor and vice president and publisher Elizabeth Webbe Lunny, who joined the magazine in March 2016. Since Needleman’s exit, T has experienced a string of high-level editorial departures including that of heir apparent Whitney Vargas, the executive editor, who some say realized she wasn’t getting the top job. Her exit came at an interesting time — around New York Fashion Week in February.

More recently, articles editor Nick Haramis decamped for Interview Magazine, where he now serves as editor in chief. The Times is said to have been compiling an extensive list of candidates, and there has been a fair share of speculation about who is a leading contender. The frontrunners have been tipped as Hanya Yanagihara, T’s former deputy editor, who left in April, and W editor in chief Stefano Tonchi. Other names have included W deputy editor Armand Limnander and features editor Alix Browne; Jessica Diehl, Vanity Fair’s style director, and former InStyle editor in chief Ariel Foxman.

A search is still ongoing, a spokeswoman from The Times told WWD.

In the meantime, luxury advertisers are loath to invest in T, and some point to Lunny, who has been characterized as “struggling” in her new role. T’s ad pages under Lunny, a former Women’s Health associate publisher, have largely been down since last March with steep declines in paging in key Women’s & Men’s Spring Fashion issues. Sources at the company also noted that morale on her sales team is low and that even the paper is feeling the drag.

That may be harder to prove, as many fashion, beauty and luxury advertisers have cut print ad spending across the industry.