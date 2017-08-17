T, The New York Times’ luxury magazine, announced its first high-profile new hires since Hanya Yanagihara was named editor in chief in April.

“With the introduction of new voices and fresh perspective to its pages, T will continue to elevate the magazine experience for brands, in print and digitally,” Elizabeth Webbe Lunny, vice president of luxury and publisher of T, said.

Thessaly La Force has been named features director. For nearly a year, La Force was the editor in chief of Garage Magazine, an art and culture magazine that Vice Media bought a majority stake in last summer. Before Garage, La Force had worked at Travel and Leisure, Vogue, The Paris Review and The New Yorker. Garage had no word on La Force’s replacement.

Kurt Soller is decamping from Bon Appétit, where he had been features editor, for T, where he has been named articles editor. Soller was the editor of Bloomberg Businessweek’s Etc. section, before going to Bon Appétit in 2015.

T announced a trio of promotions along with the hires. Senior online editor Isabel Wilkinson, who came over from New York magazine’s The Cut in 2015, will become digital director of T. Features editor Alexa Brazilian has been named fashion features director and market director Malina Joseph Gilchrist will become women’s style director.

The announcements come the same day as the magazine posted its cover story from its fall women’s fashion issue, which comes out next week and, according to Lunny, has 154 ad pages.

