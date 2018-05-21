LONDON — Tatler has appointed Emma Elwick-Bates editor at large, while Harriet Verney has become fashion features editor, effective immediately. Both will report to Richard Dennen, Tatler’s editor. An announcement is expected on Monday.

“Emma and Harriet bring fashion credentials to Tatler, a magazine that has always covered the fashionable world,” said Dennen.

Both Elwick-Bates and Verney will write and create fashion content across all Tatler platforms. Elwick-Bates was the former fashion news editor at American Vogue and was previously style editor at British Vogue. Verney was the former senior editor at Love magazine.

Elsewhere on the masthead, British Vogue veteran Serena Hood joins Tatler as contributing style editor, while Sarajane Hoare and Mimi Wade have been named contributing fashion editors.

Lady Amelia Windsor, a granddaughter of the Duke of Kent, and Anaïs Gallagher, a daughter of Noel Gallagher and Meg Matthews, have both become contributing fashion editors for tatler.com.