Teen Vogue has named Samhita Mukhopadhyay executive editor. Mukhopadhyay comes to Condé Nast from the Millennial digital news site Mic.com, where she led the site’s coverage of Standing Rock, The Movement for Black Lives, Islamophobia, trans issues, and sexual assault on college campuses in her role as senior editorial director of culture and identities.

Mukhopadhyay is a former executive editor of Feministing.com, the coeditor of “Nasty Women: Feminism, Resistance and Revolution in Trump’s America,” and the author of “Outdated: Why Dating is Ruining Your Love Life.”

“I have admired Samhita’s work from afar for quite some time. I deeply respect her ability to tackle complex topics and distill them in a sensible way for a young, engaged, and conscientious audience,” said chief content officer Phillip Picardi. “After getting to know Samhita through this process, I am confident that her experience as an editor and a leader is exactly what we need to further propel Teen Vogue into the future.”

Mukhopadhyay’s prior experience will fit in well with the woke Teen Vogue, which has developed a buzzy, politically and socially progressive identity for Generation Z since the 2016 presidential election. Last November, Condé Nast said that as a result of company-wide budget cuts, Teen Vogue, by then a quarterly, would become digital-only. Last month, editor in chief Elaine Welteroth left the title and Phillip Picardi, who also oversees Them, Condé Nast’s digital LGBTQ publication, was named chief content officer of the brand.

“I am deeply impressed with Teen Vogue’s coverage of the most important issues impacting young women’s lives today, as well as with Phill’s leadership,” Mukhopadhyay said. “I am honored and excited to help lead this vibrant and inspired team to expand and deepen their coverage on everything from body positivity, fashion, pop culture, Black Lives Matter, college sexual assault, and more.”

Teen Vogue also announced that Ella Cerón was promoted from West Coast and evenings editor to deputy editor.

