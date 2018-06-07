The Cut, New York Magazine’s stand-alone women’s site, is taking over the print edition’s fashion coverage for the fall fashion issue, which will be on newsstands on Aug. 20.

Although The Cut regularly runs fashion-focused print pages within the biweekly magazine, this fall marks the first time it will stretch to around 60 pages of editorial and feature its own flip cover.

Although Bugbee said it was too early in the process to disclose exact editorial content, she said the “rough theme” is “fashion as improvisation” and will include front-of-book content with some of The Cut’s signature columns and sections, longer features and original photography. Advertisers in the issue include Balenciaga, Bottega Veneta, Dolce & Gabbana and Gucci.

“The Cut has a very specific point of view on fashion and women and we want to realize that in the traditional medium of a fashion publication,” said The Cut’s president and editor in chief Stella Bugbee. “The Cut reader is maybe more fashion-focused than the general New York Magazine reader, so we’ll get to dive in a little more. It’s really about expanding The Cut brand.”

The Cut, which covers politics, beauty, gender issues, parenting, fashion and shopping recommendations, was relaunched as a digital section in 2012. Since then, it has grown into a destination of its own, within the umbrella of New York Magazine.

Taking over the magazine’s fashion coverage in its fall issue is the latest gambit to expand The Cut brand. In April, the site launched its own line of cheeky slogan T-shirts, which, according to Bugbee, has been more successful than anticipated, which coincided with what Bugbee said was the site’s best web traffic month ever. Events and podcasts are also in the works.

“Print gives us a different medium in which to experiment with some of our more sprawling ideas that are less easily executed online,” Bugbee said. “Content-wise, it is not going to be radically different than what you might find on The Cut. What’s different is that the fashion issue is not normally so reflective of The Cut.”

