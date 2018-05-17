MARS LANDING: If Jared Leto hadn’t taken the name 30 Seconds to Mars for his band, a show with the title could have easily found its way onto The CW.

It was fitting that the band opened the network’s upfront presentation to advertisers, playing two of its alt-stadium rock singles “Rescue Me” and “Walk on Water,” which seem like strong candidates to feature in almost any of The CW’s dozen new and returning shows.

And they probably will, given the general penchant for “synergy” at these things. Leto, still an Alessandro Michele doppelgänger with long hair, a full beard and a street-style look, said his band was “very excited” to be a part of the presentation. The morning audience of ad executives was less so, leading Leto to joke, “We’re the early-morning breakfast band.”

After the performance, it was all talk of TV and a rather simple and subdued programming pitch, with the stars of all the network’s shows, like the popular “Riverdale,” “Black Lightning” and “Supernatural” and the new “All American” with Taye Diggs and a reboot of “Charmed” with a trio of new young witches trotted out before a montage of their shows. They, too, explained how excited they were.

The network certainly isn’t shying away from its supernatural and often borderline camp melodrama offerings with other new shows, like “Roswell, New Mexico,” a romantic drama between a human-looking alien and a local, and “Legacies,” a spin-off about a school for the supernaturally gifted.

But The CW, which is owned in an even split by Warner Bros. and CBS, has a lot of TV on offer — so much that it’s adding a sixth night of original programming for the first time. It also has a growing young audience that can access the network’s shows on essentially all of the streaming services available, usually for free. Rob Tuck, CW’s vice president of national sales, talked up the digital approach, noting its been part of The CW for almost a decade and that he’s happy other networks are “finally catching up.”

“Like our viewers, we were born in the digital and social era, and like our viewers, we always know that a screen is a screen is screen,” Tuck added.

For More, See:

Roseanne, Jimmy Kimmel and Montages at Disney-ABC’s UpFront

Men’s Health Nabs GQ Veteran for Expanded Fashion Director Role

Univision Still Holding Onto Gizmodo As It Touts Latino Reach