HE’S GOT MAIL: Former Tatler editor Geordie Greig has become the new editor of Britain’s Daily Mail newspaper, succeeding Paul Dacre, who stepped down last November after 26 years at the helm.

Greig was most recently editor of the Mail on Sunday, the Daily Mail’s weekly sister publication. He took up that role in 2012, having previously served as editor of the Evening Standard from 2009 after leaving Tatler.

Lord Rothermere, chairman of Daily Mail and General Trust, said of his appointment, “Geordie has been an outstanding editor of the Mail on Sunday and I am delighted that he will continue the high-quality journalism that Paul has made a hallmark of the Daily Mail for more than 25 years.”

Longtime editor Dacre will take on a new position as chairman and editor in chief of Associated Papers. Ted Verity, deputy editor of the Daily Mail, will be stepping into Greig’s role as the editor of The Mail on Sunday.