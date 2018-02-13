The Last Magazine is turning 10 with a slew of announcements pegged to the publication of its 20th issue, which features model Adwoa Aboah on the cover and will be celebrated with a party at a beer hall in Brooklyn’s Williamsburg, thrown in collaboration with Burberry.

Magnus Berger and Tenzin Wild, the magazine’s cofounders and editors in chief, are launching The Last Universe, which will act as a parent company to both the magazine and to their creative studio, Berger & Wild.

“When we started The Last Magazine and our agency Berger & Wild 10 years ago they were two separate entities. As the media landscape and the way people consume culture have evolved, we realized that these worlds are one in the same. The Last Universe will be the umbrella for our new, editorially driven, culturally integrated creative studio,” Berger explained.

International artist management company The Wall Group, which is owned by WME/IMG, has signed The Last Universe, along with Berger and Wild as creative directors.

“Our approach is the same regardless if we are working on an editorial or an ad campaign. We are excited to take our community and collaborators on a new journey, and signing with the Wall Group, a perfect match,” Wild said.

The Wall Group signed Stephen Gan as a creative director earlier this year. Berger will retain his position as creative director of WSJ Magazine.