TheCurvyCon, the international community of plus-size and body-positive content creators, celebrities, fans and brands, is spreading its wings with additional events and content experiences, including the launch of a podcast series on July 20. TCC has expanded its partnership with retailer Dia&Co in the lead-up to its flagship event, TheCurvyCon Conference, which will return to New York Fashion Week Sept. 6 to 8 at Center415.

Cofounded in 2015 by lifestyle influencers Chastity Garner Valentine, founder of GarnerStyle.com and CeCe Olisa, founder of CeCeOlisa.com, to bring body positivity to women of all sizes, the community has held three annual events in New York, the last of which also took place during NYFW.

“Our mission is to spread the message of fashion inclusivity until it’s a way of life for all of us; that’s why we’re expanding TheCurvyCon by launching events in additional markets and creating content available to wide audiences,” said Olisa. “We’re excited to use our platform and relationship with Dia&Co to build communities of women who feel empowered.”

“Every year we ask ourselves, ‘How can we serve our girls in a better way?’” added Garner Valentine. “We want to expand our flagship conference to offer girls a more elevated experience than the year before. With increased programming and a larger space to provide more shopping, we hope to nail the enhancements our attendees have requested.”

TheCurvyCon’s new podcast,‘”Cocktails & Confidence,” hosted by Garner Valentine and Olisa, will deliver an eight-episode season of intimate conversations with special guests, exploring what it takes to be confident, over cocktails.

As part of its strategic partnership, Dia&Co will return as title sponsor for the September conference and invest in initiatives around the country.

“At Dia&Co, we are dedicated to celebrating the vibrant community of women who wear sizes 14 and up, and CeCe and Chastity have long been leaders in bringing life-changing experiences to our community, said Nadia Boujarwah, cofounder and chief executive officer of Dia&Co.

Last week, they helped launch TheCurvyCon Games in Los Angeles, a team-based workout event in partnership with Dia&Co. Active, a new activewear offering for sizes 14 to 32.