Thrillist has hired Ocean MacAdams as president as part of the men’s digital media company’s ongoing efforts to beef up its video department.

“Thrillist is extremely committed to bringing our audience great programming across all the different platforms where they spend their time,” said Ben Lerer, chief executive officer of Group Nine Media, which includes Thrillist, NowThis and The Dodo. “Ocean has extensive experience in developing and producing great content across digital and TV — and his leadership will be invaluable to Thrillist as we continue to expand and explore new types of content creation.”

Before going to Thrillist, MacAdams ran the entertainment division at GoPro until the camera technology company restructured and shuttered its entertainment division last fall. Earlier in his career, MacAdams was senior vice president of programming at Al Gore’s Current TV and held the same title at MTV, where he worked for more than a decade.

MacAdams will oversee Thrillist’s editorial team, which consists of about 75 full-time employees, and be tasked with building out the brand’s video content across multiple platforms.

Read more:

Discovery Invests $100M in Ben Lerer’s Group Nine Media

Media People: Thrillist Media’s Ben Lerer

Thrillist Media Gets $54M Investment, Splits JackThreads and Thrillist

Men’s Magazine Market in Upheaval as Readers Decline