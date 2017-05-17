Jeffries Blackerby is moving over to Departures, where he will be the new editor in chief of Time Inc.’s luxury glossy. Blackerby, who has been the executive editor of Time Inc.’s Travel + Leisure since 2014, will fill the post left vacant when longtime Departures editor in chief Richard Story left the company in March.

“Jeffries joins Departures at an exciting time, as American Express continues to evolve the Platinum Card with Departures as its signature media brand,” chief content officer Alan Murray and editorial director of Time Inc.’s luxury and lifestyle group Nathan Lump wrote in an announcement that went out to staff Wednesday morning. “We are confident Jeffries will utilize his many talents to lead Departures to a new era of innovation in the luxury lifestyle space.”

In his new position, Blackerby will report to Lump who, after joining Time Inc. in 2014 as editor in chief of Travel + Leisure, has added titles to his purview as a result of industrywide restructuring. Departures was acquired by Time Inc. from American Express’ publishing arm in 2013, along with fellow high-end lifestyle glossies Travel + Leisure and Food & Wine.

“Building on the excellence and innovation that Departures has long embodied, we’ll continue to make a must-read magazine that’s both beautiful and useful, while growing the brand’s digital and social footprint in order to engage our audience wherever and however they are looking for great content about extraordinary experiences, products and ideas that meaningfully enrich their lives,” Blackerby said.

Before going to Time Inc., Blackerby held editorial posts at a number of luxury fashion and travel titles, including Condé Nast Traveler; Vogue, where he served as digital editor, and The New York Times’ style magazine T, where he did a stint as deputy editor and, prior to that, travel editor. From 2002 to 2006, Blackerby was a senior editor at Departures — back before it was part of Time Inc.