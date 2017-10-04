Time Inc. is moving its Entertainment Weekly title to Los Angeles.

The New York-based publication will make the move on March 18, according to the company, which called it a “strategic relocation” that will allow EW “more frequent and deeper engagement with talent, studios and networks in the entertainment industry.”

EW editor in chief Henry Goldblatt will relocate to L.A., continuing his leadership of the title under Jess Cagle, the editorial director of the company’s style and entertainment group. The EW team will be the newest addition to the L.A.-based office, which also houses the West Coast bureau of People, members of Time Inc.’s other brands and departments, and a new television and video studio.

Cagle said, “Henry and his team have skillfully set up EW for continued growth by building out new revenue streams and brand extensions in television, video, radio, OTT [over the top], live media and other digital and social platforms, including our EW Snapchat channel.”

Goldblatt offered: “With this pivotal move, EW is better positioned than ever for continuing success and opportunity.”

At the new headquarters, Goldblatt will join Ellie Duque, L.A.-based senior vice president of the entertainment group sales and EW brand sales, who is responsible for growing entertainment-related advertising revenue across Time Inc.’s brands and platforms.

Time Inc.’s announcement comes at a time when the publisher is undergoing a transformational strategy. Part of that strategy is exploring the sale of several of its magazine titles.

