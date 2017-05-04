Time Inc. is hoping to tap into the popularity of makeup and beauty videos on social networks with a new stand-alone site called The Pretty. The site will host short videos of hair and makeup tutorials, tips and product reveals designed to be watched — and hopefully shared — on Facebook and Instagram by leveraging the social media reach of Time Inc.’s female-focused brands such as Hello Giggles, People, InStyle, Real Simple, Essence, People Style and People en Español.

“We think of this as for the Millennial or Gen Z-er who is into beauty but she’s not a pro. She doesn’t know how to do everything already. The videos need to be very relatable,” said Zoe Ruderman, Time Inc.’s executive director of content strategy for style, entertainment and sports and the editorial lead on the project. “She has to be able to walk away having learned something or been entertained.”

The videos will be “snackable,” which means less than two minutes long and with an eye toward mobile. According to Ruderman, when making these videos the staff asks three questions: Does this make me feel smarter or more in the know? Is it fun to watch? Do I immediately want to share this with my friends? “Our goal is obviously to be able to answer each of those questions with yes,” she explained.

The content will be archived on Hello Giggles, the women’s lifestyle site cofounded by Zooey Deschanel that Time Inc. acquired in 2015.

“This new editorial lifestyle brand underscores our growing video capabilities and leverages our significant scale and our brands with an authority and leadership position in the beauty space,” said Jen Wong, Time Inc. chief operating officer and president of digital. “Given our expertise in beauty, we know that Millennials and Gen Z love short, inspiring and fun videos featuring the latest beauty tips and trends.”

The Pretty is Time Inc.’s second social video brand. In March, the company rolled out Well Done, which features recipe videos and is sponsored by Kraft.

L’Oréal Paris and Maybelline New York have signed on to be the exclusive sponsors of The Pretty.

“This arrangement provides a multibrand platform for L’Oréal brands to reach a new audience, who are passionate about beauty, through snackable, compelling content,” Nadine McHugh, senior vice president of Omni Media, strategic investments and creative solutions at L’Oréal USA said.

