Months after Time Inc. relaunched StyleWatch as PeopleStyle, the publisher has decided to pull the plug on the title’s print edition.

“As we evolve and grow the digital-first PeopleStyle brand, we have made the decision to no longer publish the monthly PeopleStyle magazine (formerly known as StyleWatch),” Time Inc.’s chief content officer Alan Murray and People editor in chief Jess Cagle wrote in an internal memo to staff.

PeopleStyle will continue online as a digital vertical, allowing for e-commerce opportunities and shopping guides. In print, PeopleStyle will become a section in People magazine, with plans for special issues, rather than its own title. The content will continue to be overseen by PeopleStyle and Beauty director Andrea Lavinthal.



In some ways, it is a return to its roots. Launched in 2002 as a supplement in People magazine, it became a stand-alone fashion-focused title in 2007 aimed at a younger demographic. The magazine’s print frequency was reduced from 11 times a year to eight when it rebranded as PeopleStyle in late March of this year — and joined forces with People’s style vertical, under the umbrella of Time Inc.’s style and entertainment group after the reorganization of the InStyle Collection.

The change means the title will no longer have a dedicated print staff of around 12, some of whom may be reassigned within the company. In the memo, Murray and Cagle thanked PeopleStyle editor in chief Bethany Heitman, who came in on an interim basis last year when Lisa Arbetter left the company.

“Please join us in thanking editor in chief Bethany Heitman and her talented team as they seek other opportunities,” they wrote. “We are grateful to them for producing a truly impactful product.”

Read more:

Media Companies’ New Master: Amazon

Time Inc.’s Re-brands StyleWatch as PeopleStyle

Time Inc. Slashes 300 Jobs Amid Cost Cuts

Editor in Chief Lisa Arbetter to Depart StyleWatch

Amy Schumer Floats on InStyle’s May Cover

StyleWatch Names Lisa Arbetter Editor in Chief