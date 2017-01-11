Time Inc. has named Clay Chandler as executive editor of its international division, the company said today.

Chandler, who starts in the new role immediately, reports to chief content officer Alan Murray on editorial matters and to Steve Marcopoto, president of Time Inc. International, on business development. The job, which is new for the company, is based in Hong Kong.

According to the New York-based publisher, Chandler will manage editorial initiatives ranging from developing new content channels including international newsletters to regularly contributing short and long feature articles to Time Inc.’s titles. The company said Chandler will also work with the advertising sales team to develop and market edit ideas for advertising sponsorships, as well as work in partnership with the business side to develop Time Inc.’s global conferences and events strategy. He will also produce programming for these events.

“We’re delighted to welcome Clay back to Time Inc. He brings a unique blend of skills, relationships and insights — drawn from his experience in journalism, consulting and many years in Asia — that are well suited to our plans for international expansion,” Murray said.

Marcopoto offered, “Clay will serve as an important bridge between our editorial and business sides as we pursue new business development for all our brands on new platforms across all markets outside the U.S. and the U.K.”

Chandler has more than 25 years of experience in international media, including stints at the Wall Street Journal, Washington Post and Time Inc., where he was Asia editor of Fortune from 2001 to 2008, before becoming Asia editor of McKinsey Global Publishing. While at McKinsey, Chandler led a variety of high-profile projects including McKinsey’s “Reimagining” essay series exploring political and economic challenges facing India and Japan. Most recently Chandler served as director, senior strategist at The Barrenrock Group, a Hong Kong-based consultancy group he founded in 2014.