WHAT’S IN A NAME? The media industry is shrinking fast and now it appears the brand names are, too: Time Inc. U.K., which was purchased in March by the private equity firm Epiris, is changing its name to TI Media.

The new name will take effect from Monday, June 11 and the company’s new logo will be unveiled the same day. The organization had been known as Time Inc. U.K. for the past four years and, before that, as IPC Media.

Marcus Rich, Time Inc. U.K. chief executive officer, said the company was proud of its past and “while we wanted our new name to speak to that successful past — with the T of Time Inc. and the I of IPC — we also wanted it to be adaptable to suit the ways we will evolve and look to extend that success under our new ownership.”

“TI Media is proud of its past and confident of the future. Our new name opens the next chapter of our story with familiarity and new energy,” executive chairman Sir Bernard Gray said.

The name change is the second big move under Epiris in less than a week: On Monday, Time Inc. U.K. announced it was axing the local edition of InStyle once and for all, shutting down the magazine, which became digital-only in 2016.

The celebrity-focused magazine transitioned to a digital-only brand in 2016. At the time, the company said the relaunch of InStyle U.K. was meant to address the changing needs of the magazine’s “fashion-obsessed audience.”

The company has around 40 media brands including Woman’s Weekly, Country Life, Decanter, Wallpaper, Cycling Weekly and Horse & Hound.