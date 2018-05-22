GOING, GOING, GONE: Time Inc. U.K. has axed the local edition of InStyle once and for all, shutting down the magazine, which became digital-only in 2016.

“As a result of Time Inc. U.K.’s new ownership, the company has decided it will not be continuing with the InStyle U.K. license,” a company spokeswoman said Tuesday. “From May 21, the InStyle U.K. web site will automatically redirect to http://www.instyle.com so U.K. users will continue to enjoy the InStyle experience.”

The celebrity-focused magazine transitioned to a digital-only brand in 2016. At the time, the company said the relaunch of InStyle U.K. was meant to address the changing needs of the magazine’s “fashion-obsessed audience.”

The company had promised to deliver “24-hour content, with more daily stories and videos than any other U.K. fashion title.”

The InStyle closure is one of the first moves by the new owners, private-equity firm Epiris. Earlier this year, Epiris confirmed its purchase of Time Inc. U.K. from Meredith Corp. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The termination of InStyle U.K. comes in the wake of Interview magazine’s closure, which was revealed Monday. The publication, launched by Andy Warhol in 1969 and owned by billionaire Peter Brant, is headed for liquidation and the company said it’s been operating at a loss for some time.

The closure of the British title also comes as Meredith continues to seek buyers for certain Time Inc. titles, including the flagship Time magazine, as well as Fortune, Money and Sports Illustrated. No companies have admitted being among the potential bidders even as reports circulate that offers for the titles are in the hundreds of millions of dollars.