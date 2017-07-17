BOTTEGA HOUSE: Bottega Veneta’s creative director Tomas Maier once again partnered with Todd Hido on the brand’s fall ad campaign. Maier also worked with Hido on the spring images, fronted by Lauren Hutton and Joan Smalls.

“Todd is known for his moody interior shots, but his personal imagery is unlike any other,” said Maier. “His use of light creates both a connection with, and a distance from his subjects. At the same time, both campaigns that he has shot are about embracing women and men of every age, and celebrating their style.”

For fall, Hido photographed Mariacarla Boscono, Simon Nessman, Grace Chen and Eva Herzigová. They are seen lounging at the “Lee House 2” built in 1956 by famed architect John Black Lee in New Canaan, Conn. The house was restored in the Nineties by famed architect Toshiko Mori and then in 2010 by Kengo Kuma. Fresh snow on the surrounding park adds light and contrast to the sleek interiors and Maier’s designs for the brand.

This is part of the “Art of Collaboration” campaigns between Maier and art photographers, introduced by the designer after he joined the house in 2001. In the past, Maier worked with the likes of Stephen Shore, Nan Goldin, Ryan McGinley, Tina Barney, Nobuyoshi Araki, Philip-Lorca diCorcia, Pieter Hugo and Robert Longo.

In addition, the company is launching a new series titled “The Art of Collaboration Film.” This is the introduction of a new platform of episodic content and the film is titled “Mixed Messages.” Maier evolved the concept of the campaign to produce the short film, which follows the same models through a provocative storyline.

Both campaign and video bow this month. The campaign will run digitally from August to December in key markets globally, along with print ads in 13 countries across multiple fashion and lifestyle titles.