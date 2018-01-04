Town & Country has named Erik Maza its style features director. Maza succeeds Whitney Robinson, who was appointed editor in chief of Elle Decor in June.

Maza, formerly a media reporter and Eye editor at WWD, comes to the Hearst title from Condé Nast, where he was the digital features director at W magazine. At W, he was charged with overseeing the tone of the web site, bringing in new contributors and launching new digital initiatives.

In his new role at Town&Country, Maza’s focus will be more on features than style.

Town & Country editor in chief Stellene Volandes lauded Maza’s “clever and thoughtful pairings of writer and assignment and impressive ability to see style the way we do at T&C, that is, everywhere — as long as you know where to look.”

“We talked about what we like in style features: joie de vivre, strong writing, timeless style, a little dish and a lot of fun,” Maza said. “That’s what I hope to bring to T&C’s pages, a mix that puts a premium on point of view, beautiful design, peerless service and exquisite writing from both established and emerging voices.”

Read more:

Town & Country Toasts Its New Flock of Modern Swans

Elle Decor Taps Town & Country’s Whitney Robinson as Editor in Chief

Town & Country Celebrates New Editor Stellene Volandes

W Magazine Positions Itself as a Luxury Collectible