PRINT PREMIERE: The online urban lifestyle publication Trends Periodical has released the inaugural issue of its new print quarterly, a 108-page magazine in French with interviews, features and fashion editorials.

Since being launched in 2014, the Paris-based web site — which calls itself a “daily guide for the urban hedonist” — has become a reference for trends for streetwear and sneakers as well as shining a light on up-and-coming artists. The site has been a partner of Vice Media’s network in France since July.

The cover of Trends Periodical’s first print issue features a portrait of the Belgian rapper Hamza painted by Jean André.

Interviews include conversations with the fashion documentarian Loïc Prigent; the stylish singer-cum-actress Soko — who became a household name in the anglophone world during a past relationship with Kristen Stewart and whom WWD profiled in October; the Japanese designer Tatsuro Horikawa of the brand Julius, and Greg Dacyshyn of the snowboarding label Burton.

Photographers Robin Lempire, and Omar Khaleed shot fashion editorials for the issue.

The title is available for sale on Trends Periodical’s web site. Trends Periodical has said it plans to release subsequent issues every three months and that a second edition is already in the works.