In the face of building tension within the country, brands and news sources continue to be caught in the political cross fire, often viewed as playing to a specific party. Morning Consult, a brand intelligence and custom research firm, has released its rankings of the most polarizing brands in the U.S. Though fashion brands were spared, news sources and Trump Hotels proved to be hugely controversial in a country that’s increasingly divided.

Morning Consult surveyed 336,370 U.S. adults between October 2017 and January 2018 for its research. Respondents were asked to indicate their perception of a brand, which was applied to their net favorability score between the two parties. “The final ranking reflects which brands had the biggest difference in their net favorability score — favorable ratings subtracted by unfavorable ratings — between Democrats and Republicans,” a Morning Consult spokesman said.

The top-ranked brand, Trump Hotels, featured the largest disparity of approval. The next ranked brands all fell within the news and media segment, further underscoring the pervasion of the “fake news” label that’s become popular among both Democratic and Republication parties. CNN held the second ranking, followed by Fox News, NBC News, The New York Times and MSNBC.

President Trump has consistently fired against traditionally left-leaning media sources, classifying stories and news briefs as “fake news,” when unsavory details have emerged about past behavior or the Russia investigation, among other topics. The ongoing war with the media has infiltrated U.S. individuals’ group psyche, with the divide widening.

Breaking up the media ranking was the NFL — BET, Chick-fil-A, MTV, Comedy Central and the NBA also made the top 20 rankings, proving that entertainment — and its corresponding politics — has followed fans into the stadiums. Former quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers, Colin Kaepernick, made waves when he kneeled during the performance of the “Star Spangled Banner.” This drew Twitter rampages from the President, further polarizing fans, sport followers, and NFL senior management, especially after additional players and NFL staff joined in protest demonstrations.

Surprisingly, Ivanka Trump’s namesake line did not make the list, despite its own host of controversy after Nordstrom announced it would drop the brand due to poor performing sales. Other retailers have followed suit — suggesting a quiet and subliminal form of protest against the current administration.

Morning Consult Top 30 Most Polarizing Brands

Trump Hotels CNN Fox News NBC News The New York Times MSNBC NFL ABC News CBS News Washington Post Fox Business BET HuffPost Time Magazine CBS Chick-fil-A MTV Breitbart Comedy Central NBA Bass Pro Shops ExxonMobil Koch Industries Papa John’s Starbucks Cabela’s Halliburton HBO NASCAR NBC Universal

More from WWD:

What Net Neutrality Means for E-commerce

What Deal Hungry-Consumers Means for the Luxury Category

Affluent Consumers Shop for Steals, Too