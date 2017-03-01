The second iteration of UAS, the Tim Coppens-designed collection of Under Armour Sportswear, takes its inspiration from the great outdoors. And to promote the first drop of UAS Collection 02 today, the brand has created a short-form film shot on location on the Pacific Coast Highway.

The five-minute film tells the story of four friends exploring nature — hiking, camping, sitting around the fire, walking on a rocky beach — while wearing pieces from the collection. Its tag line is #explorebeyond.

The line of modern American sportswear for men and women is centered around updated technical classics such as a stretch cotton bomber and jogger with seam-taped pockets for men and a woven and knit pullover worn with tailored sweatpants for women.

“UAS Collection 02 continues the UAS mission of serving the ambitious with an artful blending of contemporary silhouettes and performance-infused utility,” said Ben Pruess, president of sport fashion at Under Armour. “This quest to create a vision of modern American sportswear is expressed through Tim’s seasonal inspiration of the explorer. The idea of exploration and a willingness to pursue dreams and forge unique paths wherever they may lead, is truly universal and at the heart of this season’s inspiration.”

The collection will have four deliveries. Select pieces will be sold at Barneys New York and Mr Porter and the complete collection will be sold on the UASportswear web site, as well as the Under Armour Brand House retail stores in New York, Chicago and Boston.