UBM Fashion said its Accessories Magazine will move to an all-news, all-digital platform beginning in January 2018. Its print edition will cease publication and exclusively print special issues, salutes and events.

Accessories Magazine has published women’s fashion accessories news for more than 100 years. Its current web site and newsletter, sent three times per week, is slated for an upgrade that will “provide a robust user experience and a greater emphasis on news and events.”

And UBM Fashion will tap into its own network of trade shows for fresh ideas and content: Its shows include Coterie, WWDMAGIC, AccessoriesTheShow, Accessorie Circuit, Project Womens, FAME, Edit, Moda, Pool, FN Platform, Children’s Club, and a collection of men’s and children’s shows. Its updated digital platform will continue reporting on industry news as well as share insights to the industry, the firm said.

Lauren Parker will remain as editor in chief and continue her dual role as UBM Fashion’s brand director, accessories for WWDMAGIC, AccessoriesTheShow, Fame and Pool.

Its Accessories Annual Merchants Hall of Fame, heading into its eighth year, will partner with the Accessories Council to present at the ACE Awards, which will take place during the new June market and show dates in 2018, the company said.

