USA Today has named Nicole Carroll its new editor in chief, replacing Joanne Lipman, who announced her departure in December. Carroll comes to USA Today from The Arizona Republic, which, like USA Today, is part of the Gannett Newspaper chain.

“Nicole embodies the values, journalistic excellence, integrity and fierce competitive spirit USA Today needs to further its position as a trusted national news leader,” said Maribel Perez Wadsworth, president, USA Today Network and associate publisher of USA Today. “At the Arizona Republic, Nicole has proven to be a dynamic community leader, committed champion of the First Amendment and a tireless advocate for her readers. She has led award-winning, groundbreaking work that pushed the boundaries of digital storytelling and, importantly, delivered impact and changed lives. We are proud of Nicole and look forward to seeing her energy and passion make its imprint on USA Today.”

In addition to her role as editor and vice president of news at The Arizona Republic and its web site, azcentral.com, Carroll held the title of southwest regional editor for the USA Today Network. In 2017, she helped lead the USA Today Network’s multimedia project on the reality of President Donald Trump’s proposed wall along the 2,000-mile border between the United States and Mexico.

“I am incredibly proud of the team at the Arizona Republic and azcentral.com and am grateful for my time there. I look forward to continuing the work we accomplished together in holding the powerful accountable, informing and empowering our communities, and innovating new approaches to storytelling and investigative journalism,” Carroll said.