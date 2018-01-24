V magazine and Uniqlo are partnering on an initiative that names young up-and-coming talent from the fields of fashion, film, music, art and design as its Class of 2018.

“At V Magazine, we’re very committed to connecting with — and celebrating — youth culture. Our Class of 2018 initiative, launched in tandem with Uniqlo, presents a diverse range of 50 fascinating, cool individuals across industries. These artists and musicians comprise a collective of creatives destined for greatness, curated by V,” the magazine’s editor in chief Stephen Gan said.

Names include model Kaia Gerber (daughter of Cindy Crawford), designer (and daughter of Tommy) Elizabeth Hilfiger, “Call Me By Your Name” actor Timothee Chalamet, “All the Money in the World” star Charlie Plummer, “Riverdale” actor Cole Sprouse, and indie shoe designer Mari Giudicelli.

The project, which kicks off on today with a launch party at the V offices, is a collaboration with Uniqlo U, the clothing brand’s design-forward, experimental collection.

“The Uniqlo U collection is a place for experimentation — with color, fabrication and silhouettes. Every season, we propose new ideas with regards to the form and function of clothes. Our partnership with V Magazine opens us up to an exciting new group of talented, dynamic individuals who are themselves experimenting with ideas. We look forward to seeing Uniqlo U worn and interpreted in completely new ways,” said Uniqlo’s creative director Shu Hung.

