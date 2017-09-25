VANESSA AT VOGUE: Vanessa Kingori was named publishing director of British Vogue, Condé Nast Britain’s managing director Albert Read said on Monday. She will succeed Stephen Quinn, who retired last week after serving for 26 years in the role, starting her new position on Dec. 23.

Read touted Kingori’s tenure as publisher at GQ and GQ Style, and her ability to “embrace platforms, ideas and collaborations that resonate with a new consumer and client.”

“[She was] instrumental in doubling digital revenue with the relaunched and very successful mobile first GQ web site,” said Read. “Vanessa oversaw the highest total annual revenue for GQ in the last decade. With Vogue entering its new era, Vanessa is the clear choice for this post.”

Kingori is the first female publisher in the magazine’s 30-year history. She joined the company in 2009, and previously held advertising sales roles at Esquire and the Evening Standard’s ES magazine.

As reported, Edward Enninful is taking the reins at British Vogue, effective Aug. 1, succeeding longtime editor in chief Alexandra Shulman.