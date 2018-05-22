Vanity Fair has let fashion director Michael Carl go in another round of cuts as new editor in chief Radhika Jones continues to put her stamp on the magazine.

Around six employees across different departments have been laid off this week, the highest-profile of whom is Carl. In February, the magazine cut more than a dozen employees from the masthead, including managing editor Chris Garrett, features editor Jane Sarkin and deputy editors Aimee Bell and Dana Brown. In March, Vanity Fair’s creative director, fashion and style Jessica Diehl left to “pursue other opportunities.” The February cuts also touched Glamour, which, like Vanity Fair, has a new editor.

“Vanity Fair and Glamour are taking the first steps in reshaping their teams to reflect the new editorial directions of the brands — with new additions and initiatives to be announced shortly. The priority for each is to create quality and provocative content across all platforms equally, embracing the next generation of readers and viewers,” Condé Nast said in a statement at the time.

Carl’s successor is set to be revealed in the coming days.

As for Jones putting her stamp on the magazine, the April issue featured Lena Waithe on the cover in a stark white T-shirt — a clear departure from covers under former editor in chief Graydon Carter. The May issue seemed to be less of a departure, with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on the cover.

The summer issue is slated to hit newsstands next week and will continue to represent the evolution of the magazine under Jones.

