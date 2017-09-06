SLASH SERIES: Veronica Beard, the ready-to-wear company that has been expanding its retail, wholesale and e-commerce business domestically and internationally, will today unveil what it’s calling a “slash/series,” an ongoing photography and videography series that will highlight the multifaceted nature of women. The aim is to share the many sides, or “slashes,” of its female participants.

Veronica Swanson Beard, who studied at The New School’s Parsons School of Design, operates the privately held company with her sister-in-law, Veronica Miele Beard, former chief operating officer of technology hedge fund Coatue.

The cofounders developed the series to empower women to define themselves by what makes them unique, #andthensome.

“At Veronica Beard, we believe that women are not one-dimensional; rather, they embody countless, unique sides, and this is what inspires every piece we design,” said Veronica Swanson Beard, who added of the campaign: “Through the ‘slash/series,’ we hope to encourage women to showcase their lesser known sides because we believe that these aspects of their personas often prove to be most fulfilling.”

The series will kick off with Carolyn Murphy, mom/model/surfer; Laura Brown, editor/wine drinker/dog lover, and Maya Haile Samuelsson, mother/activist/basketball player. A second series will be launched later this year.

Claiborne Swanson Frank (Veronica Swanson Beard’s sister) photographed the series, while Matthew Miele (Veronica Miele Beard’s brother) directed the video content. The content will be seen across multiple digital touch points, including Veronica Beard digital, social and YouTube channels and display media.

Beard, which launched in 2010 with its signature Dickey jacket, has been growing at a fast clip. It opened its first stand-alone store on Madison Avenue in New York in August 2016, and followed with locations in SoHo last April and Dallas last month. The label will introduce two new categories this fall: jeans and shoes, and has expanded its global presence with a launch on Net-a-porter.