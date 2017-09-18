NYFW WINNERS’ CIRCLE: Victoria Beckham once again came out on top, with the most digital engagements during New York Fashion Week, according to an analysis by ListenFirst. The designer, who showed Sept. 10, had 5,661,938 consumer engagements on social media, representing 17 percent of all engagement during fashion week. It was also more than both Calvin Klein (2,906,440) and Michael Kors (2,192,252), who took the number-two and number-three spots, respectively, combined.

Instagram drove the majority of Beckham’s engagement (96 percent) and the appearance of her son Brooklyn at her show helped her claim the number-one most popular post on Instagram. Raf Simons’ second Calvin Klein show proved even more successful on social media than his first, with the brand climbing five places to finish second this season. Kors grabbed the number-one spot on the day of his show, and came in third overall for the season. Thanks to top posts on Twitter and Instagram the day of its show leveraging Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner, it allowed the brand to increase engagement by 366 percent compared to the prior day.

Rounding out the top 10 were Sherri Hill, coming in fourth (1,985,146), followed by Rihanna’s Fenty for Puma (1,806,979), Ralph Lauren (1,668,330), Tom Ford (1,553,322), Marc Jacobs (1,090,357), Alexander Wang (957,747) and Coach (621,347).

Rihanna’s star power helped propel Puma, which made its first appearance in the top 10 this fashion week. The celebrity designer’s clout allowed the brand to achieve 20 percent of social engagement for all fashion brands at the start of fashion week on Sept. 6. Product launches drove most of this engagement for Puma, with a post revealing the release of the new shoe, CLF Creeper, generating more than 80,000 post responses alone, significantly higher than the fashion week post average of 3,000 interactions. Rihanna kept busy over the course of the week, launching brand Fenty Beauty in addition to new shoes and her New York Fashion Week show. Initial results show Fenty Beauty off to a more successful start than KKW (Kim Kardashian West) Beauty on social, according to ListenFirst.

“As expected, celebrities continue to drive the majority of social engagement, becoming the central focus of fashion week, rather than the collections themselves. This is evident in the top social posts, which included celebrities attending the Victoria Beckham, Michael Kors and Tom Ford shows. Particularly interesting is the integration of celebrities into the core of collections, such as the collaboration between Puma and Rihanna, which helped launch Puma into the top 10 in the brand’s fashion week debut,” said Miranda McWeeney, fashion and beauty industry lead at ListenFirst.

The top 10 NYFW brands are determined by the total sum of public engagement across all digital and social channels for the following types of activity: fan growth, content responses, conversation volume, video news and organic search volume from Sept. 6 to 13.

ListenFirst analyzes billions of social and real-time digital data from 50,000 brands across 20 industries.