Time magazine released its list of 100 most influential people on Thursday — and this year, the fashion world was represented by Virgil Abloh and Christian Siriano.

The artist Takashi Murakami wrote about Abloh, who was recently tapped to lead men’s for Louis Vuitton.

“Kids’ fervor for the stripe patterns and arrow marks he created for his fashion label, Off-White, is not a passing trend; rather, it shows how Virgil’s young followers, with their unclouded eyes, have been seeing right into the core of his creativity all along. With his appointment as artistic director for Louis Vuitton’s men’s wear, his full merit will be understood even more widely around the globe,” Murakami wrote.

Comedian and “SNL” star Leslie Jones wrote the entry on Siriano, where she got a dig in at other designers for not offering to dress her for her “Ghostbusters” premiere, and thanked Siriano for inviting her to her first fashion show.