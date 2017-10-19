In a somewhat unlikely partnership, Vogue and Vice Media are teaming up on an editorial project.

The partnership, which will run 100 days, will feature a new web site and exists across the brands’ various platforms. According to a representative, it will “showcase figures, movements and issues making an impact on society today, with each week highlighting a different theme.”

Content will be produced by a team of Vogue and Vice editors and will include a mix of videos, photographs, long-form storytelling and more. The project, which is tentatively titled Project Vs, will launch in early 2018. Condé Nast, Vogue’s parent company, will lead the advertising process for the collaboration with Vogue chief business officer Susan Plagemann overseeing efforts in coordination with the Vice team.

“Vogue and Vice may appear to some to see the world through different lenses,” said Anna Wintour, Condé Nast artistic director and editor in chief of Vogue. “But, in my view, both are fearless and breathtaking, with unquenchable curiosity and vigor. This collaboration will benefit from two talented editorial teams working together to produce relevant and exciting stories about the way we live now.”

Vice chief commercial and creative officer Tom Punch offered: “What started as a slow-dance collaboration has quickly become a high-speed collision between Vice and Vogue, juxtaposing the many social, political and cultural tensions of our times to create a capsule commentary on the world we live in. We’re very excited to see where Project Vs will take us all.”

