NEW BEGINNING: Vogue Italia is entering a new era with the July issue, which hits newsstands Friday.

Emanuele Farneti, who was appointed editor in chief of the Condé Nast magazine last January, succeeding the late Franca Sozzani, and creative director Giovanni Bianco have completely restyled the title. Starting with the July issue, Vogue Italia will feature a new, bigger format and heavier, glossier paper.

In addition, although images by leading photographers will continue to play a major role in the magazine, Farneti is dedicating more space to written content.

“In the long history of Vogue Italia, those who came before us proved that anything can change. It has to change, actually — quickly and constantly in order to inform readers about transformations,” Farneti said. “Sometimes these transformations can be anticipated and, under the right circumstances, even facilitated. Therefore, beginning with this issue, our restyled magazine will tell new stories using new words.”

A cover shot by Steven Meisel — a longtime Vogue Italia collaborator — highlights the magazine’s new direction with a cover line that states “First Chapter.” Stories inside include Naomi Campbell talking about Gianni Versace, who was murdered in Miami 20 years ago; art critic and curator Francesco Bonami’s interview with Alber Elbaz; film director Luca Guadagnino discussing the role of swimming pools in the fashion and art worlds; journalist Angelo Flaccavento highlighting the increasing relevance of stylists in the fashion industry, and director Paolo Sorrentino’s answers to Vogue’s questionnaire.

As part of its new “Manifesto” page, an open letter to Italian art and culture minister Dario Franceschini laments the government’s lack of interest in the promotion of LGBT tourism in the country.

Coinciding with the launch of the July issue, Condé Nast has appointed Alan Prada and Sara Maino deputy directors of Vogue Italia. The former will be focused on the magazine, while the latter will be responsible for special fashion projects and the Vogue Talents program.