MILAN — The September issue of Vogue Italia hits newstands today and for the first time will be dedicated entirely to Italy with three theme-related covers photographed by Inez & Vinoodh, Mert & Marcus and Willy Vanderperre. Mariacarla Boscono will front each cover — a celebration of her 20 years as a model.

Italians are typically conditioned in believing that “what happens far away from here is, by definition, less provincial,” writes editor in chief Emanuele Farneti. “I believe this is a mistake in perspective,” he noted, underscoring how curious international media are for news related to Italy, and the energy of Milan and Florence.

He also points to the fashion industry, which employs 400,000 people in 50,000 companies with total sales last year of 52 billion euros, and to fashion that is designed and produced in Italy, representing “our sense of beauty in every corner of the world. This is the soft power we have, let’s not forget to be at least a little proud of it.”

In terms of content, the issue includes interviews with designers Alessandro Michele, Riccardo Tisci and Stefano Pilati. There is a photo report from Sicily by Juergen Teller and articles by David Leavitt, Pietrangelo Buttafuoco, Ivan Cotroneo and Lila Azam Zanganeh as well as Elena Favilli and Francesca Cavallo, the cowriters of the best-selling book “Storie della buonanotte per bambine ribelli [Bedtime stories for restless little girls].”

One of the covers, dedicated to the kiss, has already sparked a positive and strong reaction on Instagram. The image by photographers Mert & Marcus reflects the magazine’s stance against all forms of sexual orientation and gender discrimination, as three couples are seen kissing: Boscono with Italian model Federico Spinas; Lily Aldrige and Vittoria Ceretti, and Pablo Rousson with Edoardo Velickskov.

Condé Nast Italia took the opportunity on Wednesday to tout an uptick in its business. The September issue registered “a brilliant achievement in advertising sales,” said the publishing house: 333 pages of ads, up 12.5 percent compared with last year’s September issue. Vogue Italia this September has 574 pages and a 124-page supplement called “Unique” dedicated to the Couture collections. There is also another supplement in tabloid format called “Talents” focusing on talented creative minds in fashion for a grand total of 738 pages. In addition, some issues will include a complementary copy of the book “Angela Missoni 20 years” marking the designer’s first two decades as creative director of the family-owned company.

Condé Nast Italia pointed out that this year’s July issue, the first under the direction of Farneti, registered an increase of 26.8 percent in estimated sales at newsstands.

The Vogue Italia web site, its Facebook pages and Instagram account have underscored this upward trajectory, closing the first half with an audience of 8.5 million contacts, 16 percent more compared to last year. At the same time, the digital turnover in the January-June period this year registered a 14 percent increase.

Special events, such as Vogue Fashion’s Night Out scheduled here on Sept. 14, also contribute to an increase in sales. The month of September alone, for example, has registered a 30 percent increase in turnover compared to last year.

Farneti was appointed editor in chief of the Condé Nast magazine last January, succeeding the late Franca Sozzani. With creative director Giovanni Bianco, he has completely restyled the title. Starting with the July issue, Vogue Italia featured a new, bigger format and heavier, glossier paper.