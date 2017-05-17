Chelsea Manning, who walked freely out of military prison Wednesday, is getting the Vogue treatment, WWD has learned.

The 29-year-old Manning, who spent about seven years in prison for disclosing archives of secret files to WikiLeaks, will be in an upcoming issue of Vogue. It could not be determined which issue, but sources said editor in chief Anna Wintour is asking designers to submit looks for the fashion spread.

A spokeswoman for Vogue would not confirm or deny the news, instead offering: “We do not comment on rumors of future editorial.”

Manning had been sentenced to a 35-year prison term and was freed 28 years early after President Obama commuted the bulk of her sentence before leaving office. Manning, who was known as Pvt. Bradley Manning, was arrested in 2010 on suspicion of having sent 700,000 secret military and diplomatic files from a classified computer network to WikiLeaks. After being convicted, Manning announced she was a transgender woman and changed her name to Chelsea.

Since leaving prison Wednesday, there has been scant details on what Manning will do next. On her Instagram page, Manning, whose handle is xychelsea87, took a photo of her laced-up black Converse sneakers with the caption: “First Steps of Freedom!! #ChelsealsFree.” She also took another picture of a slice of pepperoni pizza, which is presumably counts as her first meal since leaving prison.

Other known details come from Manning’s GoFundMe page, which was organized by her friends and family. It has raised nearly $160,000 for Manning’s life after prison. According to that page, Manning has returned home to Maryland, but there has been little else known of her plans.

Although Manning has been somewhat quiet while in prison, she has done some press. In September of 2015, she gave an interview to Paper Magazine on the constraints of government, technology and gender. She also took part in Interview’s “New Progressives” issue in April, which featured activists leading the charge on issues ranging from gender and racial equality, lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender issues, environmental protections, political transparency and gun control, among other things.

