MILAN — Vogue has a new international edition.

On Wednesday morning, newly established Polish publishing company Visteria hosted a breakfast at the Marchesi coffee shop inside Milan’s Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II to present the first issue of Vogue Poland.

“The luxury segment is growing a lot in Poland and almost all the major fashion magazines have a local edition there, so we thought the times were mature to introduce the most glamorous and high-end title in our country,” said Visteria chairman Kasia Kulczyk. “We will invest both in the printed edition and online. We have created two specific dedicated teams.”

According to Vogue Poland editor in chief Filip Niedenthal, the direction of the magazine will be clearer with the second issue, which is going to be printed this month and will hit newsstands in March. “Even Vogue Poland is going to be fashion heavy, we are also going to expand more the culture section,” Niedenthal said.

Before landing at Vogue Poland, Niedenthal was editor in chief of the Polish edition of men’s magazine Esquire.

Vogue Poland’s first issue features a cover with Polish models Anja Rubik and Malgosia Bela, who is also the magazine’s editor at large, posing under the snow in front of Warsaw’s Palace of Culture and Science.