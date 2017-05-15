Condé Nast has found a new home for Anne Sachs, as W Magazine’s executive digital director. She will also continue to work with the company’s digital team and assume the role of editorial director of product and partnerships.

Sachs starts her new gig on Tuesday. She succeeds W’s executive digital director Jun Harada, who has been moved to Condé Nast’s business development team.

Sachs, a former executive digital director at Glamour, had moved up to corporate in March, following a restructuring of the Glamour.com team. There she had held the somewhat amorphous title of executive director of Condé Nast’s Social News Desk. Last August, Sachs had also pitched in as interim digital director of vogue.com, following the departure of site director Ben Berentson.

In her new role, Sachs will help spark W’s digital expansion, overseeing strategic growth, content creation and audience development across digital, mobile and social platforms, and including the site’s newsletters and other digital products. In addition to her job at W, Sachs will work with Condé Nast’s Digital Innovation Center in Austin, Tex., serving as editorial director of product partnerships.

“Anne brings extensive leadership experience in driving growth and innovation across digital platforms,” said Stefano Tonchi, editor in chief of W. “Her expertise will be invaluable to W as we continue to expand our digital footprint, connect with next generation audiences, and experiment with new formats and technologies to bring our provocative content to life.”

