Well + Good was ahead of the wellness curve when it launched in 2010. But now that the industry has exploded, the web site has tapped leaders with wellness expertise to contribute as special envoys of the brand.

“When we launched eight years ago, people wondered if there was enough to write about,” said Well + Good cofounder and chief executive officer Alexia Brue. “But now there’s just an endless array of ways that wellness touches our lives.”

To capitalize on this surge of interest in the feel-better, holistic lifestyle movement, Well + Good is launching an initiative: the Well + Good Council, a 15-person group of experts that includes big names like Miranda Kerr, Norma Kamali, Barry’s Bootcamp founder and ceo Barry Gonzalez and Elle Macpherson. Other members include a non-toxic living expert, a doctor of female functional medicine, an energy healer and acupuncturist, a holistic health coach, a psychiatrist/author/farmer, and a slew of nutritionists and dietitians.

“Wellness has been personally and professionally very important to me for decades,” Kamali said. “It’s important to help readers interested in wellness filter through the fads to find the substance, so they can easily incorporate wellness as lifestyle.”

Each Council member will contribute a piece to the site every month and will appear at special Well + Good events. Well + Good plans to add contributors in 2018.

“The Well + Good Council was really born out of this expert relationship we had with these thought leaders who are really influencing wellness culture,” said chief content officer and cofounder Melisse Gelula. “It’s really an authentic relationship that developed with these people who ended up being our handpicked health squad of people who have something special to add and drive forward the wellness scene in America.”

“I love being able to share and integrate all the various aspects of my life related to inner and outer beauty with the products we create,” said Kerr, founder of the cosmetic brand Kora Organics. “Now, as part of the Well + Good Council, I am joining a team of wellness experts who are passionate about the same things. I think Well + Good has really tapped into what people are searching for with their content in terms of achieving a healthier lifestyle.”

Read more:

What to Watch in Beauty: Wellness Gets Better and Better

Neiman Marcus Gets Into the Wellness Trend

Natural Beauty and Wellness Meet at Indie Beauty Expo