WME|IMG has formed Endeavor, a new holding company that will take on the full portfolio of owned and operated brands formerly under its portfolio of sports, entertainment and fashion properties.

The company will be led by chief executive officer Ariel Emanuel and executive chairman Patrick Whitesell, both of whom will continue to sit on the company’s board.

“WME|IMG represented a pivotal moment in our company’s history, but it does not accurately reflect the extent of our diversity or indicate where we’re headed,” Emanuel said. “In creating Endeavor, we now have a holding company that represents the very definition of the word itself, constantly striving to push boundaries on behalf of our clients and owned properties.”

Whitesell added: “Our business at its core remains rooted in access, service and creativity. The one substantial difference is that unlike 20 years ago, we’re now sitting at the center of an incredible global network. We have the relationships and the platforms to help our clients and partners extend their reach and bring their creative initiatives to life.”

Endeavor includes WME, a global entertainment agency representing clients across motion picture, television, sports, music, books, digital and theater; IMG, a sports, events, media and fashion firm; UFC, the professional mixed martial arts organization; Droga5, Cannes Lions Independent Agency of the Year; Professional Bull Riders; The Miss Universe Organization, and Frieze, an arts and media company.

Endeavor also encompasses a range of properties and agencies, including comedic management house Dixon Talent and artist management and consulting agency The Wall Group. Additionally, the Endeavor family includes a number of strategic joint ventures, such as Euroleague Basketball and ELEAGUE, an eSports league created in conjunction with Turner, as well as a subsidiary in China focused on advancing the company’s growth there.

According to the company, beginning with Silver Lake’s initial investment in WME in 2012, Endeavor has attracted strategic partners including CPPIB, Fidelity, Focus Media, FountainVest, GIC, Mubadala, Sequoia Capital, SoftBank and Tencent, gaining recognition as one of Fortune’s 25 Most Important Private Companies.