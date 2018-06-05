Gerard Baker’s tenure as editor in chief of the Wall Street Journal is over, but his television career is just getting started.

Matt Murray, a deputy editor under Baker, is taking over the lead role, the paper said, while Baker is moving on to editor at large, a new position at the Journal, and will host a new “WSJ program” on Fox Business Network.

“It has been an extraordinary opportunity to have led the world’s greatest and most trusted news organization,” Baker said in a statement.

“I have no doubt that Matt is a worthy successor as editor in chief and will be a leader of the highest commitment and integrity,” Robert Thompson, chief executive officer of News Corp., said. “His strong reporting and editing background and his passion for the Journal are obvious to all who have the privilege of working with him.”

Thompson added that Baker “has been a very successful editor at a time when journalism has been digitally challenged.” And William Lewis, ceo of Dow Jones, added that Baker was the driver of “great growth” at the paper in recent years.

And Baker isn’t going to serve his “at large” role for the paper in absentia. The Journal said the position would include regular writing, hosting its conferences and events and television appearances, including the Fox show.

Murray joined Dow Jones in 1994 as a reporter and has been deputy editor in chief since 2013, when Baker took on the lead role.

“There is little doubt that at a time when journalism faces a host of challenges, readers are hungry for sophisticated, fair, illuminating and fact-based journalism — and see us as a uniquely trusted news source,” he said.

The move comes as the paper continues with a broader reorganization aimed at a digital/mobile-first strategy, largely put into effect by Baker, that has seen sections consolidated, and most recently, an overhaul of its editing system, which left editing staff reapplying for their positions.