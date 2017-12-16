MARKING A MILESTONE: WWD Japan has entered its 40th year after publishing its 2,000th issue in early November. The 174-page commemorative edition, featuring “Roots and Future of Fashion,” was published on Nov. 6 and summarized the industry’s highlights over the last 39 years, including the careers of leading designers and industry figures. The issue also identified those people who are likely to be the next generation of industry leaders as they help forge the future of the fashion industry.
WWD Japan is published under license by INFAS Publications Inc. It is the only weekly publication covering the fashion industry in Japan. The issue grew out of a meeting between legendary Japanese designer Hanae Mori and then WWD publisher and editorial director John B. Fairchild in New York, after which the Mori family gained the license to publish a version of WWD in Japan. The publication was launched in 1979 as a biweekly newspaper and transformed into a weekly paper five years later. The license continues under WWD’s ownership under Penske Media Corp.
Like WWD itself, WWD Japan digs deeply into the worlds of fashion, retail and beauty, both in Japan and globally. In addition to the weekly paper, it has a robust web site covering those sectors. INFAS is now headed by Hanae Mori’s son Ken, who oversees WWD Japan.