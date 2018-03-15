LONDON — Xavier Romatet, president of Condé Nast France, is leaving the publisher, WWD has learned.

Jonathan Newhouse, chairman and chief executive of Condé Nast International, said Romatet, who joined Condé Nast France in 2006, “has operated the company with notable success. He directed the launch of GQ in 2008 and Vanity Fair in 2013.”

Newhouse said that under his leadership, Vogue Paris achieved “new heights of editorial success and prestige” while AD established itself as the authority in the field of art and decoration.

On Romatet’s watch, “the company vastly expanded its digital activities, moving into video and launching Vogue Paris on Snap, while Xavier himself attained a position of leadership and influence in the industry,” Newhouse said.

Romatet had been promoted a little over a year ago, becoming international vice president and a member of the Condé Nast International executive committee, in addition to holding the top role at Condé France.