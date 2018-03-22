LONDON — Yves Bougon has been named president of Condé Nast France, and his appointment is effective from May 7, WWD has learned. An announcement is expected today.

Bougon joins Condé Nast France from Hearst Fujingaho, one of Japan’s leading multimedia companies, where he currently serves as chief executive officer and representative director, based in Tokyo. He will replace Xavier Romatet who, as reported, is leaving the publisher.

Bougon brings with him vast knowledge and expertise within the publishing field, after years of overseeing the development of media brands within Asia, according to Jonathan Newhouse, chairman and chief executive of Condé Nast International.

Bougon joined Hachette Fujihaho, Japan’s oldest publishing company in 2004. In 2006, he was named ceo and representative director, and kept the presidency after the acquisition of the company by Hearst Magazines in 2011.

He then took on further responsibilities as senior vice president of east Asia in 2014, managing all brands within the region. Bougon has since been responsible for implementing a digital-centric organization, building a hugely successful e-commerce business around Elle Japan. Five magazines and nine digital media were launched under his supervision, driving the growth of the digital business to 40 percent of current revenue from 2 percent in 2006, according to Condé.

“I have always had a passion for print, news and media in general. Ultimately, the success in our business is always about people, and I know I am joining an excellent team of talented professionals,” said Bougon.

Newhouse said Bougon had “deep experience and a track record of success in directing the evolution of a business from print to a modern, digital and multi-platform organization. He has that rare profile of understanding the luxury market, the companies in that space and their culture as well as an innate understanding of some of the industry’s most important growth markets and how to tap into them. He is known and widely respected by Condé Nast’s advertising partners around the world. We all welcome him to the team.”

Early in his career, the executive spent his time writing, editing and publishing magazines for French clients in Japan, and was involved in many digital ventures. He earned a bachelor’s degree at Institut d’Etudes Politiques de Paris (Sciences Po), followed by a master’s in international business at Paris Dauphine.

