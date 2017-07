What’s next for Abercrombie & Fitch Co., now that the former teen favorite and Wall Street darling from years ago decided it would rather go it alone than sell itself at a low valuation?

Nowhere at the moment. That’s because the company, which has since lost touch with its core Abercrombie customer, is still trying to figure out what it needs to be to resonate with the consumer. And even though management is working on new product, and plans to expand its new brand concept store to several locations, nothing seems to definitively resonate yet with either the slightly older Millennial crowd or the notoriously fickle teen consumer.